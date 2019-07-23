BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give SAP (NYSE:SAP) a $140.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 799,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,412. The company has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. SAP has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 326.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,849,000 after buying an additional 1,351,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,993 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $56,261,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,266,000 after acquiring an additional 270,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SAP by 5,035.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 234,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

