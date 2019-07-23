Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.20

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.33. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 42,228 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKEP shares. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueknight Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.73 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -55.17%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 271,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.67% of Blueknight Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.