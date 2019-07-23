bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $140.34. The stock had a trading volume of 454,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,200. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 1,184.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.39.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $883,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,620. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.