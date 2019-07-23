Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $52.00 price target on Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.22.

BX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,919,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

In related news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 150,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,672,947.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 683,752 shares of company stock valued at $16,541,188. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 86,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

