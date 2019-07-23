BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.64, 46 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 22.50% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

