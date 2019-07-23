BigSur Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 281,808 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 248,091 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,543 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,574 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 674,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,311. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

