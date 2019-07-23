BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 1,099,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.