BigSur Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 1,099,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
