BidaskClub Lowers Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Athenex stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.30. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 96.55% and a negative net margin of 189.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $2,332,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie A. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 318,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,581. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Athenex by 913,400.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 21.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

