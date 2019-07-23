BidaskClub Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AKBA. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioTime and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $445.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.73.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3,206.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

