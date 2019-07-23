Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 359,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 383.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 14,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

