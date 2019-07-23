Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 907.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,445 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of COF traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 111,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

