Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 77,770 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $26,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 40,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.