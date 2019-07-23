Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,811 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Unilever by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,931,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,694,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Unilever by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,277,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,526 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. 400,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.