Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 155.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $164,557.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,679,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $446,610.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 870,354 shares in the company, valued at $33,856,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock worth $11,171,350 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays cut Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.