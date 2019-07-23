Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $200,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$80.43 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,405,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

