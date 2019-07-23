Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,857. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

