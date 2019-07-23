Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 881.1% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 4,423,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $24.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 151.67%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

