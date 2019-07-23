Beazley (LON:BEZ) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 608.38 ($7.95).

LON:BEZ opened at GBX 536.50 ($7.01) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

