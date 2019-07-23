BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $276.11

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.11 and traded as low as $290.00. BBA Aviation shares last traded at $294.80, with a volume of 1,665,536 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BBA Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345.50 ($4.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.80.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

