Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 24,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,710,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,757,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979,581. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,181 shares of company stock worth $584,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

