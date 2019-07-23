Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,701,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766,452. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $181.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

