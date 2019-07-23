Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,239 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 5.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $79,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4,100.5% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 531,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after acquiring an additional 519,041 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,165,000. Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 148.2% during the first quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 267,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 159,621 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.44. 34,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,805. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $88.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

