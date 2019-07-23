Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 838,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 523,019 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,020. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $67.33.

