Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2019

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 244,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,717 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. 4,077,828 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27.

