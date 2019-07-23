Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,500. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

