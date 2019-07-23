Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 7,702,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.