Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.31.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $373.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

