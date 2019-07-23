Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Christina Ackermann Sells 3,968 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Senior Officer Christina Ackermann sold 3,968 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.75, for a total value of C$129,948.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,916.08.

TSE:BHC traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,568. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of C$23.60 and a 12 month high of C$36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 880.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.86.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

