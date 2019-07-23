BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $44.00. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 250,941 shares traded.

Shore Capital reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.41.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

