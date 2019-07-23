Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.57

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $10.61. Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 53 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $192.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

In other news, Director David J. Inderkum bought 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,687.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,580. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein bought 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $31,104.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,613 shares of company stock valued at $175,468. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

