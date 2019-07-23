Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 672.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 117,019 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 57,645,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806,586. The firm has a market cap of $285.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.