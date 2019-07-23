Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 672.3% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 134,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 117,019 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,645,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806,586. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $285.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.