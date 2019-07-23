Ball (NYSE:BLL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.29

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and traded as high as $72.00. Ball shares last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 34,826 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Vertical Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,979 shares in the company, valued at $31,087,749.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $561,784.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 472,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,112,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,288. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ball by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 7.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

