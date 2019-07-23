Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Ball were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at $254,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $137,213,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,427,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 580,211 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after acquiring an additional 535,561 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.01.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,111 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $561,784.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 472,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,112,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $330,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,746,288. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

