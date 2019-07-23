Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Balchem by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 63,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00. Balchem has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

