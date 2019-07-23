Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Set at $48.00 by Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) received a $48.00 price target from research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $64.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Badger Meter stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,004. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94. Badger Meter has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Horst Gras sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $303,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,651 shares in the company, valued at $365,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $487,261.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,180 shares of company stock worth $900,111. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,163,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 570,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $19,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

