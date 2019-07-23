Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.25.

BMI stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Horst Gras sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $303,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,651 shares in the company, valued at $365,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $487,261.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,986.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $900,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 182.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 88.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

