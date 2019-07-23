B. Riley Reiterates $62.00 Price Target for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

B. Riley set a $62.00 target price on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 268,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $672.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 92.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 45.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

