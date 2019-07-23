B. Riley Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,463. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Intevac had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,411 shares in the company, valued at $442,313.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1,014.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 91,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intevac by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

