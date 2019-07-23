B. Riley Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,463. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $106.79 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,411 shares in the company, valued at $442,313.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 1,014.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 91,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intevac by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
