B. Riley Reiterates $42.00 Price Target for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 547,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,426. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.73.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.60%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $98,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $71,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $567,204. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 329,965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

