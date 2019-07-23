B. Riley Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

B. Riley set a $25.00 price target on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HZO. TheStreet raised WillScot from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NYSE:HZO traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 694,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market cap of $452.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 753.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

