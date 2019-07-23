B. Riley Analysts Give IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) a $36.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 287,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,658. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in IntriCon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

