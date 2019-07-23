Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).

LON:AV opened at GBX 416.10 ($5.44) on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.24.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £5,897.98 ($7,706.76).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

