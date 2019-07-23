Aviva (LON:AV) Earns Top pick Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 492 ($6.43).
LON:AV opened at GBX 416.10 ($5.44) on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 504.60 ($6.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.24.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.
