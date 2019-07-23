Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Avangrid also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $393.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 683,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Avangrid has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $53.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

