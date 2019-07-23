Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genprex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.49.

NYSE ALV traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 952,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.90. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.06.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Tech Square Trading LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

