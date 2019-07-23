Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Atkore International Group has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 103.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 9,640 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $237,722.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 279,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 214,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 403,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

