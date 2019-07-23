AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,832,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,746,000 after buying an additional 458,752 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,343,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,954,000 after purchasing an additional 195,230 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,252 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZN traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. 4,153,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $43.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Cowen raised AstraZeneca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

