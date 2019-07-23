ASOS’s (ASC) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of ASOS to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,976.06 ($51.95).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,170 ($28.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,800.30. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,298 ($82.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.93.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

