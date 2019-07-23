Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 46.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $56.58. 1,755,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,021. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Nucor news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,335.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

