Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $402,071,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,529 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,009,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.